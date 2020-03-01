Everyone has been affected in one way or another by the Covid-19 outbreak currently underway through out the world.  There is a lot of information floating around and it can be difficult to make sense of it all or to find the resources you need in your community.

TakeCareStayWell.com is a resource to help those in New Jersey locate some of the information that may be helpful to know during this time, from information on how the virus spreads and protection tips to health resources, fiscal and hiring assistance and links to make charitable donations.

Health Resources

Links and information to important resources for critical information for health and mental health support.

Fiscal and Job Resources

Links to employment and hiring portal and information about fiscal assistance.

Ways to Help

Links to non-profits, food pantries, relief funds and additional ways to help.

How It Spreads

What is known about the ways in which COVID-19 is easily spread and transmitted.

Protection Tips

Advice from the CDC on how to protect yourself and others to lower the risk of infection and minimize the spread.

Symptoms

CDC information on what the symptoms are, when to get tested and when to seek medical assistance.

If You Are Sick

Advice on what steps to take when illness is present, provided by covid19.nj.gov

NJ Testing

Testing centers are open in NJ.  Follow this link to the testing centers page at covid19.nj.gov

Mythbusters

Some Covid-19 misconceptions explained by the World Health Organization.

NJ.Gov Puplic Health Hotline for Covid-19 Information

Live assistance regarding COVID-19 information is available. To speak with a health care professional, call 1-800-962-1253 and for general information and resources for basic needs, dial 211. 

