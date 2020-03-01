Everyone has been affected in one way or another by the Covid-19 outbreak currently underway through out the world. There is a lot of information floating around and it can be difficult to make sense of it all or to find the resources you need in your community.
TakeCareStayWell.com is a resource to help those in New Jersey locate some of the information that may be helpful to know during this time, from information on how the virus spreads and protection tips to health resources, fiscal and hiring assistance and links to make charitable donations.
Health Resources
Links and information to important resources for critical information for health and mental health support.
Fiscal and Job Resources
Links to employment and hiring portal and information about fiscal assistance.
Ways to Help
Links to non-profits, food pantries, relief funds and additional ways to help.
NJ.Gov Puplic Health Hotline for Covid-19 Information
Live assistance regarding COVID-19 information is available. To speak with a health care professional, call 1-800-962-1253 and for general information and resources for basic needs, dial 211.